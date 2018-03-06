// RR One

A Chic Apartment at 50 United Nations Plaza Is Perfect Home Base for Globe Trotters

The three-bedroom unit is on the market for $8 million.

By on March 6, 2018
50 United Nations Plaza

Located within easy walking distance of the United Nations Secretariat Building in New York City, 50 United Nations Plaza functions as a private home base for globe trotters. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the Consulate General of Ireland, and several Qatar executives all own units in the 43-story, 88-unit building. Now, world travelers looking for a place to put down roots will have the chance to snap up Residence 17B, a 3,004-square-foot unit with three bedrooms, three baths, and a powder room.

As one of only two units on the floor, the secluded oasis perfect for those who want to unwind after busy days spent traveling the globe or working in the city. The eastern side of the residence boasts 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the river and allow plenty of natural light to filter into the apartment. Perfect for epicures, the windowed eat-in chef’s kitchen comes with custom Poliform white lacquered cabinetry, a curved center island, granite countertops, and state-of-the-art Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. A separate service entrance makes it easy for caterers to prepare feasts for guests.

50 United Nations Plaza

Kitchen  Photo Credit: Courtesy Nest Seekers International

The master suite is outfitted with a sitting area, a master bath with Sivec marble and a glass-encased shower, and two walk-in closets. Walls of windows overlook the cityscape beyond, creating a sky-high sanctuary sure to soothe residents. The remaining bedrooms come with en suite baths and stunning city views. Private storage and parking for one vehicle are two of the additional perks.

Homeowners will have access to a 75-foot swimming pool, gym, children’s playroom, and a spa with sauna, steam, and massage rooms. Just outside, a wealth of New York City attractions such as Salt Bae’s new restaurant and the Playboy Club N.Y.C. await.

The unit is currently on the market for $8 million. Jessica C. Campbell of Nest Seekers International holds the listing.

50 United Nations Plaza

Bathroom  Photo Credit: Courtesy Nest Seekers International

