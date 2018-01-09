Design the Home of Your Dreams in Brooklyn

Though buying a move-in-ready home has a certain allure, there’s something equally exciting about turning a blank canvas into the house of your dreams. Nestled into the heart of Brooklyn’s historic and picturesque Clinton Hill neighborhood, 56 Cambridge Place is a freestanding, four-story mansion that comes with unlimited possibilities. Surrounded by quaint brownstones and brick rowhouses on a secluded, tree-lined street, the Victorian-style home blends in with its classic surroundings—but inside, the buyer can create an ultramodern escape with state-of-the-art amenities.

With over 6,000 square feet of indoor space and 4,000 square feet of outdoor space, the single-family home can be customized as desired. Detailed architectural plans were created to demonstrate what the finished product could look like, but the buyer will have complete creative control during every step of the design process. Outside, there’s plenty of room for a swimming pool, manicured gardens, and terraced landscaping.

Inside, the layout can accommodate up to seven bedrooms, seven baths, a library, a wine cellar, staff quarters, and numerous entertaining spaces. The home can be expanded by an additional 4,000 square feet to offer even more room for entertaining. Current renderings reveal chic wood-burning fireplaces, a sculptural spiral staircase, hardwood floors, marble accents, a brick facade, and glass doors that open to the outdoor oasis. There’s also a private driveway so residents don’t have to worry about finding parking spots.

Located just minutes from Manhattan, the airy abode offers convenient access to some of the top attractions in the Big Apple. Residents can head into the city to get a drink at Blue Ribbon Downing Street Bar, dine at L’Atelier, or walk around Central Park.

The buyer can choose their own architect and contractor to bring their vision to life. The historic home is currently on the market for just under $4 million and ready to be reimagined.