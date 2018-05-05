A Regal Tudor Country Manor in Northern California Lists for $29.5 Million

From Yosemite’s towering waterfalls to Malibu’s powdery soft beaches, California is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Nestled into nature on a five-acre plot, 3610 Woodside Road is an exquisite Northern California estate that epitomizes the laid-back beauty of the Golden State. Surrounded by a wall of foliage and manicured gardens, the estate is a completely private, peaceful retreat. Built in 1987, the 16,000-square-foot home offers an unrivaled amount of living space both indoors and outdoors.

Wrought-iron gates open up to a cobblestone driveway with English rose gardens, fruit trees, evergreens, and heritage oaks lining the driveway on both sides. The home invites guests in through a large reception hall with soaring 24-foot ceilings, and the formal dining room and living rooms overlook the terrace and lush gardens outside.

A grand entry hall, family room, music room, and a 2,200-square-foot pool pavilion complete with an indoor pool and sauna surround an interior courtyard, creating an airy atmosphere throughout the entire residence. The upper level holds a gallery, a master suite with a tiled terrace, and three guest bedrooms. A second master suite, two guest beds, a library, and a conference room make up the lower level of the estate. Arched doorways, leaded glass windows, and coffered ceilings create a refined balance of dramatic yet rustic details.

A porte cochère leads to a four-car garage where residents can stow their favorite supercars. The property also holds a wine cellar, barn, tennis court, and three-bedroom guest house. Winding pathways are scattered throughout the property so owners and guests alike can explore the natural surroundings. This countryside estate offers complete escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, while also offering convenient access to Silicon Valley.

Cheryl Stockton of Alain Pinel Realtors holds the listing. The home is currently on the market for $29.5 million.