Live in the Historic London Building Where Archaeologist Howard Carter Resided

Located next to the Royal Albert Court in London, Albert Court is a Grade II–listed Victorian building with a fascinating history: It was used as a Royal Air Force base during World War II, and British archaeologist Howard Carter—remembered as the man who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb—lived there for several years until his death in 1939.

Now, a striking duplex apartment is currently available at the posh property, giving history buffs a chance to live in the same building where the revered archaeologist resided. The five-bedroom apartment is made up of two separate units that were combined to offer 4,340 square feet of living space. Set on the first and second floors of the building, the timeless residence features chandeliers, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a balcony facing the Royal College of Music.

The first floor includes a sizable master suite and two guest bedrooms. On the upper floor, a south-facing double reception room and kitchen provide ample entertainment space, while a book-lined study and two guest rooms offer a quiet, relaxed stay. Residents can also utilize the on-site concierge and security service available in the building’s lobby.

“Albert Court is one of London’s finest residential buildings,” says Leo Russell, head of flat sales at Russell Simpson. “The building is absolutely brimming with history . . . The apartment itself is one of the finest on the market. The ceiling heights, grand proportions, and exquisite interiors are reminiscent of a time gone by, and we expect it to attract a lot of attention.”

Located next to Royal Albert Hall and the Royal College of Music, Albert Court is just minutes from Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Buyers will have ready access to Kensington’s top attractions, from haute hotels to Harrods. The duplex apartment is listed with Russell Simpson for £9.75 million (around $13 million).