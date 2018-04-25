Aman Is Building Its First Private Residences in Mexico

Aman Resorts has earned a cult-like status among A-listers and luxury travelers who are all drawn to its design-driven, ultra-private hideaways nestled everywhere from Montenegro to Sri Lanka.

With its first foray into Mexico, Aman has set its sights on a location that hits the sweet spot of being both remote and accessible. Perched on the Eastern Cape of the Baja Peninsula, only a 45-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport, Amanvari Resort and Residences will offer a one-of-a-kind retreat for travelers looking for a dramatic beach-meets-desert setting. Neighboring the soon-to-open Four Seasons Costa Palmas, the private retreat will make an architectural statement with striking pavilions built on stilts over water.

The sprawling resort will also include ritzy residences for people looking for more than just passing access to its Robert Trent Jones II golf course, organic farms, spa, fitness pavilion, two restaurants, sweeping Sea of Cortez views, and private international marina and yacht club (a first for Aman). Twenty-four homesites will be available for residences that are expected to range from 12,000 to 20,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor living. The free-flowing, open-concept homes are designed to disappear into the surrounding landscape. Glass and wood accents create a soothing contrast with the water beyond.

Key to the concept: No two homes will be alike. “Every Aman residence is a form of art to live in,” says Jason Grosfeld of Los Angeles–based real estate firm Irongate, which is developing the property. “In the case of an Amanvari residence, it is a form of art created just for each family that chooses it as home. Homeowners will work in collaboration with the award-winning Aman architect John Heah of Heah&Co to create their own Aman residence, one that will be uniquely designed specifically for their lifestyle.”

Amanvari Resort and Residences will open in 2020. Prices of homes have yet to be announced.