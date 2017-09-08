An Australian Home Made for Art Lovers

A soaring Sydney estate designed for art lovers is now on the market (price upon request) for the first time in 30 years. Located at 85 Victoria Road, the three-story mansion features painted murals and ornate, nature-inspired wallpaper—think willowy trees and bubbling streams—sure to entrance those with an eye for detail.

Showcasing massive white walls and glass windows that allow natural light to stream in, many of the rooms can easily showcase artwork and paintings. Outside, whimsical statues and sculptures are featured prominently throughout the lush, landscaped lawn.

Surrounded by manicured gardens on a prime piece of land in Bellevue Hill, the mansion offers panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, creating a pretty picture that art enthusiasts are sure to appreciate. The interiors of the six-bedroom home are equally awe-inspiring. Modernized by architect Howard Tanner, the estate features formal and informal living areas that look out to the water. The modern kitchen boasts Calacatta marble walls and tops, a walk-in pantry, and covered terraces created for outdoor entertaining. Outfitted with a dressing room and marble bath, the master suite offers stunning vistas of the harbor.

A poolside sunroom opens to a limestone terrace near the heated swimming pool and barbecue station, creating a blissful backyard perfect for summer soirees. The grounds also include a tennis court, wine cellar, guesthouse, and manicured gardens.