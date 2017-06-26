An Inside Look at a Gorgeous $44 Million Beachfront Estate in San Clemente

Situated in the exclusive Cotton Point Estates community in San Clemente, 4130 Calle Isabella is one of Southern California’s most breathtaking seaside properties. Set on 450 feet of ocean frontage, the 12,854-square-foot estate neighbors La Casa Pacifica, president Richard Nixon’s former Western White House. The residence is equipped with seven bedrooms (four in the main house and three in the guest house) and 10 baths. The immense master bedroom includes a sitting room and private terrace for optimal seclusion.

The house’s beautiful brick and stone interior pairs well with its limestone floors and walnut millwork, adding to the rustic Spanish style of the home. Beamed ceilings, bronze framed windows, and Venetian plaster add tasteful elegance throughout the house. Every major room in the residence has pristine ocean and garden views.

The exterior of the house is just as impressive, embodying every aspect of a Southern Californian resort. Set on nearly three acres, the house features stunning gardens and terraces that create a tranquil outdoor environment. With a 55-foot oceanfront pool, sport court, nine-car garage, and event lawn, the Mediterranean estate is the perfect residence for entertaining, enjoying the sun, or unwinding beachside.

Situated between San Clemente State Beach and San Onofre State Beach, the house is just a few steps away from the sand and the sea. The estate is priced at $44 million. (Inquiries: Santiago Arana, 424.231.2399; Rob Giem, 949.933.7046.)