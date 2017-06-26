You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

An Inside Look at a Gorgeous $44 Million Beachfront Estate in San Clemente

The exquisite oceanfront property is equipped with a pool, event lawn, and nine-car garage.

By on June 26, 2017
Home in San Clemente
  View Gallery — 10   Photos

Related Articles

Situated in the exclusive Cotton Point Estates community in San Clemente, 4130 Calle Isabella is one of Southern California’s most breathtaking seaside properties. Set on 450 feet of ocean frontage, the 12,854-square-foot estate neighbors La Casa Pacifica, president Richard Nixon’s former Western White House. The residence is equipped with seven bedrooms (four in the main house and three in the guest house) and 10 baths. The immense master bedroom includes a sitting room and private terrace for optimal seclusion.

The house’s beautiful brick and stone interior pairs well with its limestone floors and walnut millwork, adding to the rustic Spanish style of the home. Beamed ceilings, bronze framed windows, and Venetian plaster add tasteful elegance throughout the house. Every major room in the residence has pristine ocean and garden views.

The exterior of the house is just as impressive, embodying every aspect of a Southern Californian resort. Set on nearly three acres, the house features stunning gardens and terraces that create a tranquil outdoor environment. With a 55-foot oceanfront pool, sport court, nine-car garage, and event lawn, the Mediterranean estate is the perfect residence for entertaining, enjoying the sun, or unwinding beachside.

Situated between San Clemente State Beach and San Onofre State Beach, the house is just a few steps away from the sand and the sea. The estate is priced at $44 million. (Inquiries: Santiago Arana, 424.231.2399; Rob Giem, 949.933.7046.)

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad