An Inside Look at the Most Expensive Home on the Market in Hawaii

Located on Kauai’s North Shore, Hale ‘Ae Kai was listed this month for $70 million, making it the most expensive home currently on the market in Hawaii. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by palm trees, the 15-acre estate is a serene and secluded oasis. An elongated porte cochère guarded by statues and fringed by leafy plants leads to a Balinese-inspired residence comprised of four connected pavilions. The central four-bedroom pavilion—which includes a kitchen, dining area, living room, exercise room, media room, office, and wet bar—opens to an infinity-edge pool. The 1,100-square-foot master bedroom pavilion is outfitted with a living area, wet bar, and indoor and outdoor shower areas. Two separate one-bedroom pavilions, which showcase sweeping views of the ocean and the historic Kilauea Lighthouse, function as guest cottages.

The sprawling estate doubles as a working farm, with plenty of citrus and palm trees. An on-site farm manager handles the day-to-day logistics. The gated grounds also include an infinity pool, fire pit, and hot tub. Lanais provide welcome shade, and an outdoor dining area overlooks the water. A winding private walkway offers direct access to the fittingly named Secret Beach, a secluded stretch of sand where residents can sunbathe or swim in privacy. All around, rolling green hills stretch as far as the eye can see, silhouetted by the breathtakingly blue ocean. (Inquiries: Hawaii Life; Neal Norman, 808.651.1777.) (nealnorman.com)