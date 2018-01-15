// RR One

This Anguilla Estate Comes with a Private Beach and Infinity Pool

The two-acre property is currently on the market for $9.9 million.

January 15, 2018

Crystal-clear waters and craggy cliffs serve as the backdrop for Barnes Bay Estate, a nearly two-acre property on Anguilla. Surrounded by coconut, pineapple, banana, fig, papaya, and plantain trees, the verdant destination is a sweet escape from the frenetic pace of city life—and it offers all the necessary island must-haves, from panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea to powdery-soft beachfront to lush vegetation.

Though much of Anguilla was damaged by Hurricane Irma, recovery efforts are well underway across the island: Electricity is back on in most homes, and a slew of resorts are expected to open in early to mid-2018. Barnes Bay Estate sustained minimal damage during last year’s storm, but it has since been restored to pre-Irma conditions and is now move-in ready.

Barnes Bay Estate on Anguilla

Living Room  Photo Credit: Anguilla Properties Sotheby's International Realty

The 28,000-square-foot island property is made up of four wings, each featuring African mahogany millwork, Italian limestone floors, and large glass windows that frame the idyllic beachfront beyond. Seven bedrooms (including two master suites), seven full baths, and two partial baths make up the resort-style compound. Entertaining options abound thanks to an oversized living room, an 18-person dining room, a screening room, and a library.

The kitchen is outfitted with a prep island, professional-grade equipment, and a pantry, while multiple outdoor terraces allow residents to dine in the breezy open air. In the spacious master suite, a walk-in closet and makeup station are situated next to a balcony with a dining area that overlooks the water.

Barnes Bay Estate on Anguilla

Exterior  Photo Credit: Anguilla Properties Sotheby's International Realty

Outside, the infinity pool seemingly disappears into the sea, and limestone steps lead to a private beach. The sizable grounds also include a tennis court, a hot tub, and a covered patio where homeowners can lounge with cocktails or good books on warm, lazy afternoons.

The scenic beach retreat has been listed by Anguilla Properties Sotheby’s International Realty for $9.9 million.

Barnes Bay Estate on Anguilla

Private Beach  Photo Credit: Anguilla Properties Sotheby's International Realty

