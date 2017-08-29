// RR One

This Is What Nearly $15 Million Buys in Austin, Texas

This regal Austin estate features 650 feet of waterfront, 30 acres, a life-size chess board, and private equestrian facilities.

By on August 28, 2017
outdoor swimming pool at estate in Austin Texas
Planted on the breathtaking shores of Lake Travis, 4521 Commanders Point Drive is a 30-acre haven of sprawling green lawns, koi ponds, stunning gardens, and the occasional hidden pathway. Journeying inside the 9,642-square-foot home reveals a two-story foyer with a wraparound staircase, arched windows and entryways, tile floors, and high ceilings that welcome in that warm Texas sunshine. The estate features four bedrooms and seven baths, with a luxurious master suite complete with private balconies and an additional living space.

Elegance reigns supreme in the design of the home, which showcases clean lines, a soft color palette, and plenty of natural light. A gourmet kitchen, media room, and multilevel library with hardwood ceilings round out the notable interior spaces. Slip outside for a sunset walk through the gardens, or perhaps sip on a cocktail while lounging beneath the poolside pergola.

In addition, the grounds offer an abundance of outdoor activities. Unique to the property is the on-site equestrian center, which features a 2,000-square-foot barn and riding trails. Grab a racket and head to the estate’s tennis court, shoot some hoops at the basketball court, or roll up your sleeves and strategize your way through a game of chess with life-size pieces. Accessing Lake Travis is made easy with the estate’s covered boat dock, with two boat slips and a deck area.

In addition to the main house, there is a foreman’s apartment and a rustic yet chic guesthouse that comes in at just under 3,000 square feet. This regal waterfront country estate is a mere 25-minute drive from downtown Austin, where the culinary scene is booming and live music can be found on nearly every corner. Priced at $14.95 million, 4521 Commanders Point Drive is listed with Dave Murray and Eric Moreland.

