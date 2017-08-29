This Is What Nearly $15 Million Buys in Austin, Texas

Planted on the breathtaking shores of Lake Travis, 4521 Commanders Point Drive is a 30-acre haven of sprawling green lawns, koi ponds, stunning gardens, and the occasional hidden pathway. Journeying inside the 9,642-square-foot home reveals a two-story foyer with a wraparound staircase, arched windows and entryways, tile floors, and high ceilings that welcome in that warm Texas sunshine. The estate features four bedrooms and seven baths, with a luxurious master suite complete with private balconies and an additional living space.

Elegance reigns supreme in the design of the home, which showcases clean lines, a soft color palette, and plenty of natural light. A gourmet kitchen, media room, and multilevel library with hardwood ceilings round out the notable interior spaces. Slip outside for a sunset walk through the gardens, or perhaps sip on a cocktail while lounging beneath the poolside pergola.

In addition, the grounds offer an abundance of outdoor activities. Unique to the property is the on-site equestrian center, which features a 2,000-square-foot barn and riding trails. Grab a racket and head to the estate’s tennis court, shoot some hoops at the basketball court, or roll up your sleeves and strategize your way through a game of chess with life-size pieces. Accessing Lake Travis is made easy with the estate’s covered boat dock, with two boat slips and a deck area.

In addition to the main house, there is a foreman’s apartment and a rustic yet chic guesthouse that comes in at just under 3,000 square feet. This regal waterfront country estate is a mere 25-minute drive from downtown Austin, where the culinary scene is booming and live music can be found on nearly every corner. Priced at $14.95 million, 4521 Commanders Point Drive is listed with Dave Murray and Eric Moreland.