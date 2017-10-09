A Trio of Over-the-Top Bachelor Pads

For the modern man who has it all, bachelor pads function as an extension of their persona—posh playhouses bursting with game rooms, bars, and sports rooms lined with memorabilia and big-screen televisions. Whether gentlemen are searching for a place to showcase their car collection or an ultra-modern escape, bachelor pads are the perfect solution.

From a sky-high penthouse in Toronto to a modern glass home in Los Angeles, the following dwellings are guaranteed to impress—beer not included.

1677 N. Doheny Drive (Los Angeles, California)

Perfect for pedigreed playboys, the five-bedroom home at 1677 N. Doheny Drive in Los Angeles is an endless labyrinth of luxury. Reflecting pools topped with fire features serve as an eye-catching introduction to the 12,000-square-foot, glass-walled Sunset Strip home. Dark greys and browns give the dwelling a masculine feel, and a plush cinema, walk-in wine cellar, Turkish hammam, and glass-encased three-car gallery further distinguish the multimillion-dollar bachelor pad. In the backyard, a zero-edge infinity pool with a fire feature faces an entertaining terrace with a vanishing television and summer kitchen. The home is on the market for $44 million.

Penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences Toronto (Ontario, Canada)

Perched atop the skyline-transforming Four Seasons Private Residences Toronto, this four-bedroom penthouse offers a bird’s-eye view of the bustling city below. Inspired by the Palace of Versailles, the glass penthouse features a formal marble entrance, 12-foot ceilings, and ornate light fixtures. The master suite includes two baths and walk-in closets, and additional rooms can be transformed into a man cave, game room, or lounge. A wine cellar, library, and movie theater provide plenty of entertaining options, and four terraces overlook the city—perfect for grilling, dining, or throwing a party deserving of the space. The penthouse is listed for around $27 million.

Villa Portofino (Ibiza)

Though the term “bachelor pad” often conjures images of swanky penthouses in the city, Villa Portofino (listed for around $3.7 million) proves that sometimes a secluded island escape is the best bet for today’s gents. Surrounded by sea, the five-bedroom villa features a stone-and-wood aesthetic inside and a curvaceous, resort-style swimming pool outside. From a state-of-the-art kitchen where modern men can whip up a flavorful feast to a glass-walled gym and spa-like sauna room, the sea villa was designed to impress. At night, sit on the southwest-facing terrace to glimpse the Balearic Islands as the sun disappears into the sea.