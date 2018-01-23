// RR One

Step Inside a Former London Hostel That’s Been Reimagined as Luxury Residences

Once a way station for travelers, a hostel is recast as a haven of luxury.

By on January 23, 2018
Penthouse at Bayswater Apartments

Black-lacquer doors usher prospective homeowners into a pair of Grade II–listed stucco buildings with a unique rags-to-riches story: Once home to high society, the grand London residences were repurposed postwar; one even became a $14-a-night hostel. But now they’ve returned to their former glory, transformed as the Bayswater Apartments, a collection of 10 luxury residences that include a duplex penthouse available for over $5 million.

Hossein Abedinzadeh of MHA London says the vision was to restore the buildings’ grandeur and update them for contemporary urban living. “We were able to blend old with new and re-create some of the original cornicing and architraves in the penthouse. The final result is a stunning modern penthouse behind a historic façade.” His team revived the period details of the Regency-era buildings and then integrated state-of-the-art technology, sophisticated interiors by Jigsaw Interior Architecture, and a daytime concierge.

Apartment 7 at Bayswater Apartments

Apartment 7 at Bayswater Apartments  Photo Credit: Courtesy

The crème de la crème is the 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom duplex penthouse that spans the third and fourth floors. The third-floor entrance hall leads into chic, creamy-hued living and dining rooms—with parquet flooring, tall sash windows, and intricate crown molding—adjacent to a sleek kitchen equipped with bespoke joinery, Gaggenau appliances, a wine cooler, and book-matched Neolith countertops. The penthouse’s upper floor offers a secluded master suite, a dressing room lined with a floor-to-ceiling wardrobe for ample storage, and an en suite bathroom with underfloor heating and an ornate silver-footed soaking tub. Two more bedrooms and a shower room on this level complete the home. Equally elegant interiors grace the other currently available two-bedroom residences on the ground floors—one is a split-level floorplan, while the other opens to a garden patio.

Located on Inverness Terrace in Bayswater, the building is within walking distance of many London landmarks, including Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, and rail stations for excursions into Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and the city’s plethora of pubs, shops, and museums. The reimagined residences are available from $2.75 million to $5.42 million through Kay & Co and Knight Frank.

Penthouse at Bayswater Apartments

Penthouse at Bayswater Apartments  Photo Credit: Courtesy

