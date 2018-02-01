New York City’s Beekman Residences Debuts a Private Lobby Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen

Connected to the Beekman, a Thompson Hotel in the heart of New York City’s Financial District, the 67-unit Beekman Residences offers 360-degree views of majestic skyscrapers and lush parks. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen (a New York–based architect known for his sustainable structures), the one- to three-bedroom residences start 172 feet in the air, offering magnificent views of the city from all angles. Although move-ins began back in August 2016, a newly designed lobby created by Juul-Hansen is bringing a new layer of luxury to the building.

Available only to residents and their guests, the jewel-box-shaped private lobby is accessed from tree-lined Nassau Street. A quilted corridor leads into the double-height lobby, where modern and mid-century furnishings mix with stone, pewter, and bronze accents. Housed in a black marble podium in a walnut-paneled alcove, the round-the-clock concierge is available to assist with any needs.

Several move-in ready residences are currently available in the building, including Unit 23A, a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence that has been listed for $2.9 million. Spanning 1,625 square feet on the 23rd floor, the fully furnished abode has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, wide-plank oak floors, and north and west exposures. The north-facing master bedroom has sweeping views of City Hall Park and a blue-limestone-clad bath with marble radiant-heated floors, while the south-facing second bedroom includes a bath sheathed in Bianco Dolomiti marble and radiant-heated floors. The gourmet kitchen—which includes a center island, quartzite countertops and backsplashes, Miele appliances, and antiqued brass—faces the combined living/dining area, where massive walls of glass and neutral colors create a homey environment.

Residents won’t have to go far for a bit of culture—an elevator opens to the adjacent Beekman Hotel, where they can dine at restaurants overseen by Tom Colicchio and Keith McNally or stay in rooftop penthouse suites that overlook the city.

Douglas Elliman is representing sales for Beekman Residences.