U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Lists Bel Air Estate for $37 Million

Carla Sands, who became the U.S. ambassador to Denmark in November, has listed her Bel Air estate for $37 million. Sands built the classic Italian villa with her late husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands, in 2002. (The plot of land was formerly owned by oil tycoon and philanthropist Howard B. Keck.) Located on a nearly four-acre lot in the Moraga Estates community, the two-story residence is surrounded by rolling hills and a picturesque lawn.

Spread across over 14,700 square feet, the high-end home is made up of four bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Sky-high ceilings, large rooms, and curved archways and windows give the estate a timeless feel, while hardwood floors and woods converge to create an elegant look. The formal dining room showcases sparkling chandeliers and double doors that open to the outside, and the large living room offers plenty of space to entertain guests.

A fireplace adds a bit of warmth and character to the large master suite, and the formal office/library has a fireplace and walk-in bar. Outside, a south-facing Mediterranean loggia makes it easy for residents to host alfresco dinners or events. The grounds also include manicured gardens, a swimming pool, and a one-bedroom guesthouse. There’s no reason to worry about running out of space for all your visiting friends and family members, since the home comes with a motor court that can accommodate up to 10 cars.

And while $37 million may sound like a hefty asking price, Bel Air is no stranger to eye-popping listings. A 38,000-square-foot turnkey home went on the market last January for $250 million, and a 10.3-acre estate with a 25,000-square-foot residence listed last summer for $350 million.

The property is being listed by Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland.