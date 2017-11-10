Priciest Pad in Beverly Hills Flats Is Selling for $58.8 Million

The largest and most expensive residence in Beverly Hills Flats hits the market for a record-breaking $58.8 million. The lofty price tag can be attributed to lot size (it is set on 1.68 acres) as well as the 26,800-square-foot European-style house and two expansive guest houses. Owned by real estate developer Alan Casden, the elegant homestead overlooks South Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive on the north, a central location adjacent to the bustling scene of West Hollywood.

Head inside to take in royal furnishings like marble flooring, detailed stonework, crystal chandeliers, wrought-iron railings, Versailles parquet distressed oak flooring, and more than 11 antique European-marble fireplaces. French doors, glass windows, and skylights reveal beautiful views of the property.

Truly an entertainer’s palace, the home has a grand salon, formal dining room, and two-story wine cellar for the utmost convenience. Enjoy the two-story wood-paneled library as a luxurious hideout or lounge in the billiards and media room outfitted with a drop-down projection system. The pinnacle of the home may just be the 5,000-square-foot master suite wing with large French doors and bay windows overlooking the resort-style backyard.

Outdoors, a sunken tennis court, a championship croquet court, and a swimming pool clad with waterfalls and slides provide the perfect way to soak up the endless California sunshine. The two separate guest houses total 4,500 square feet and offer unmatched privacy. Inspired by none other than the magical Walt Disney, two electric and steam miniature trains serve as a centerpiece for the yard. The rideable railroad trains afford younger guests a unique tour of the property and set the scene for a whimsical lifestyle.

The property is listed by Christophe Choo of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.