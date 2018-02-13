The Views Alone Could Sell This $30 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Nestled into the exclusive Bird Streets above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, 9318 Nightingale Drive is an ultra-modern gem that offers panoramic views of the glittering city below. Designed by Zoltan Pali of SPF Architects and built by luxury construction and development firm Dugally Oberfeld, the architectural work of art is being offered for the first time ever.

Behind private gates and a four-car garage, a peaceful meditation garden paves the way to an elegant gallery that is naturally lit by a glass-paneled ceiling. The 9,000-square-foot estate holds five beds and eight baths. The main level of the home features a customized Italian Del Tongo chef’s kitchen, a spacious den, a bar, and two of the five bedrooms. Glass-enclosed walls pair nicely with Austrian textured wood floors and Swisspearl cement-board panels, resulting in a sleek, contemporary finish. Natural light filters into the master bedroom through glass walls, and sliding-glass doors lead out to an expansive terrace overlooking Los Angeles. The lower level holds a mesmerizing wine cellar, a movie theater with a 13-foot-wide screen, and a spa with sauna, steam, and massage rooms.

An expansive grand lawn with a tranquil water feature covers the hillside perimeter outside. The massive lawn is outfitted with several seating areas and terraces that are perfect for hosting and enjoying the outdoors. A 70-foot infinity-edge pool and Jacuzzi offer unsurpassable views of the city and ocean. “My vision for this home was to create an architecturally significant home that would withstand the test of time, both aesthetically and in its performance. I did not want the home to ever be thought about as a house of a specific era, and instead be looked at as timeless,” says Mauricio Oberfeld, who is both the principal of Dugally Oberfeld and the current homeowner.

The contemporary haven is on the market for $29.95 million. Mauricio Umansky of The Agency holds the luxe listing.