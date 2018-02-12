Here’s Your Chance to Buy a $15.5 Million Penthouse in Miami’s Brickell Flatiron Residential Tower

Italian architect Massimo Iosa Ghini—who has designed everything from showrooms for Ferrari to furniture for the late David Bowie—brought his clean, streamlined aesthetic to Brickell Flatiron, a 64-story building that will be one of the tallest residential towers in the United States when it is completed in downtown Miami next year. In addition to designing the building’s amenity spaces, the revered architect created a limited collection of penthouses that were released to the market last year by developer Ugo Colombo. Stationed on floors 50 through 64, the single-story, duplex, and triplex units will span up to 6,500 square feet and showcase 10- to 11-foot ceilings and stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the cityscape.

“Brickell Flatiron’s penthouse collection will embody the elegance and sophistication of Italian design,” said developer Ugo Colombo, founder of CMC Group. “We are sparing no detail and no expense to deliver a memorable product offering our residents the highest caliber of quality and design that will withstand the test of time.”

Motorized cabinets from Snaidero, Miele wine coolers, and state-of-the-art appliances populate the kitchens, while energy-efficient, impact-resistant walls of glass throughout the units can withstand hurricane-force winds. The sky-high spaces also have high-tech security systems that include smart-lock capabilities and private wireless networks.

Though one of the two triplex penthouses have already been sold, UPH-01—which has 6,487 square feet of interior space and 2,499 square feet of exterior space—is currently on the market for $15.5 million. The five-bedroom residence has a standalone four-car garage, a rooftop swimming pool and outdoor kitchen, and a private elevator that transports residents to all three levels. Double-height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows give the residence an airy aesthetic. Marble walls, a glass-lined floating staircase, and angular light fixtures add character to the space.

Penthouse owners will have access to the rooftop amenities, which include a spa, swimming pool, and gym with 360-degree views. Residents can also take advantage of the 24-hour concierge and parking valet, electric car-charging stations, and on-site car-washing and detailing services.

The single-story penthouses are priced from around $1 million to $2.5 million, with the upper duplex and triplex penthouses asking from $6 million to $15.5 million.