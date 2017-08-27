A Yellowstone Club Ranch Where You Can Build Your Own Ski Lift

Nestled in the northwest corner of Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Mont., Cedar View Ranch is the epitome of backcountry bliss. One of only seven ranches in the 13,600-acre private ski and golf community, the 160-acre site is a short drive away from the Warren Miller Lodge as well as the club’s spa facilities, dining options, and newly opened 32,500-square-foot clubhouse.

With an elevation of 8,320 feet, Cedar View Ranch offers panoramic views of mountain marvels like Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain. The ranch, bordering 250,000 acres of Lee Metcalf Wilderness and adjoining Yellowstone National Park’s two million acres, has nature as its only neighbor. The homesite’s direct access to the South Fork West Fork of the Gallatin River (where anglers can fish for native trout) and proximity to Cedar Loop Trail (where residents can go hiking or horseback riding) makes it perfect for the outdoorsy crowd. Cedar View Ranch is one of only a few properties in the club that allows horses, making it the perfect home base for equestrians.

Perhaps most impressively, the buyer of Cedar View Ranch will have the noteworthy opportunity to work with Yellowstone Club to complete a new ski lift connecting the ranch to the Club’s existing ski slopes, making it easy for residents to get from their homes to the slopes in a matter of minutes. The magnificent property is currently listed at $18.5 million. (Inquiries: Bill Collins, 406-995-4900.)