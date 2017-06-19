Buy a $24 Million European Farmhouse Estate in the Hamptons

The stylish abode includes a gym, home theater, and tennis court.

By on June 18, 2017
$24 Million Home in the Hamptons

Related Articles

New Yorkers have long flocked to the Hamptons for summer escapes, but 675 Hedges Lane—a newly constructed, two-story house in Sagaponack—may make them want to live there year-round. The 12,600-square foot estate, which stands out as one of the area’s newest gems, sits on 2.3 acres of prime south-facing property.

A creative collaboration between de la Motte Schult and Tamara Magel Design has meshed European sophistication with farmhouse inspiration, resulting in a timeless residence. The 11-bedroom estate is fully furnished, with each room offering tasteful decor that is both rustic and modern.

“The secret is really in mixing textures: the metal with the stone and the wood vanities make this space feel clean but still layered and inviting,” says Tamara Magel, who oversaw the interior design. The kitchen features a contemporary apparatus light with a metal hook range, adding a bold feel to the room.

In the living room, vintage chairs with leather headrests and striped seats are silhouetted by a marble fireplace. “The fireplace is my favorite,” Magel says of the Calcutta gold masterpiece, which she designed from scratch. “I had been waiting years to make it—it had just been sitting in my inspiration photos.”

Throughout the rest of the residence, shearling chairs and farmhouse-style tubs mix with immense floor-to-ceiling windows and neutral hues to infuse the open-concept estate with an airy ambience. The home is priced at $24 million. (Inquiries: Lilly de la Motte, 631-537-5454.)

$24 Million home in the Hamptons

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad