Buy a Beautiful Beachfront Home in Greece

It’s nearly summertime, and the living is easy—especially in Greece, where secret coves, crystal-clear waters, and endless beaches entice vacationers searching for a piece of paradise. Those who cannot bear the thought of leaving at the end of the summer can buy a permanent residence at Navarino Dunes resort, a gated community in Messinia. Surrounded by reflecting pools that mirror the sea, Beachfront I is a 12,916-square-foot villa (price upon request) that gives a whole new meaning to the concept of waterfront living. A free-flowing foyer faces the water, allowing sunlight to filter into the home and creating a natural transition between indoors and out-of-doors.

The open-concept home features two wings that open to two courtyards. A master bedroom (featuring his-and-her bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a terrace that faces the water), three bedrooms, and a study are located in the first wing. The second wing includes a separate two-bedroom guest house, a living room, a bar, a kitchen, and a dining room—all the amenities necessary to allow the home to transition from vacation villa to year-round residence. Staff quarters and a storage area are housed in the basement. All indoor spaces open to the swimming pool and garden, where residents can cool off on hot summer nights or relax by the built-in fire pit. Nearby, a secluded white-sand beach awaits, beckoning homeowners to soak up the sunshine. Located less than one hundred feet from the water, the villa embodies the very best of Greece. (sothebysrealty.com)