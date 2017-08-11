Buy Your Own Private Island in Montana

In the market for your own private island? There’s no need to move to a faraway tropical location to find one to call your own. Positioned in the middle of Montana’s Flathead Lake, the 22-acre Shelter Island Estate promises plenty of privacy for homeowners—and it’s only an hour from Glacier National Park. Surrounded by blue-green waters, mountains, and trees, the retreat feels like a fairy-tale escape, yet it’s just minutes from the mainland.

The three-level stone estate, spread across 22,000 square feet, maximizes water views from every angle. Equipped with five bedrooms and eight baths, the home has something for everyone. There’s a mahogany-lined office (complete with a limestone fireplace and balcony) for the studious bookworm and a second-story observatory for those who want to see picturesque panoramas of the lake and the stars above. The gourmet kitchen and wine cellar will enable residents to throw unforgettable dinner parties, and the master suite—which boasts an outdoor portico as well as Carrara marble throughout—promises a good night’s rest. There’s even an indoor shooting range for avid huntsmen.

Perhaps most impressively, the home is situated on 4,800 feet of lakefront access, so residents can easily go boating, jet skiing, or swimming. The island has been listed for $22.75 million.