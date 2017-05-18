Buy a Stunning Residence in a Miami High-Rise Designed by Zaha Hadid

The late Zaha Hadid’s final residential project is taking shape in Florida, with move-in scheduled to begin next year. Located in downtown Miami, One Thousand Museum—a striking high-rise which overlooks Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach—will give homeowners the rare opportunity to live in an architectural gem designed by the award-winning architect. The 62-story building houses 83 units, including townhouses, half-floor residences, full-floor penthouses, and duplex penthouses. In addition to designing the building’s curvaceous exteriors, lobbies, and amenity spaces, Hadid chose some of the colors and furnishings for the units.

Unit #4202 is a four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom half-floor residence spread across 4,843 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sky-high ceilings make the free-flowing residence feel spacious and ultramodern. The minimalist kitchen boasts Poliform cabinets and Gaggenau appliances, and a nearby wet bar makes entertaining a breeze. The sizable master bedroom opens to a terrace, and the master bathroom is equipped with a deep soaking tub, a walk-in glass shower, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Biscayne Bay. Outside, a sizable terrace provides a bird’s-eye view of the water below.

Homeowners will have access to more than 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a sunbathing deck, fitness center, spa, helipad, and a double-height aquatic center with an infinity-edge indoor pool and terrace that overlook the Miami cityscape. The residence has been listed for $7 million. (1000museum.com)