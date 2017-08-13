// RR One

Island Escape: Purchase an Oceanfront Estate in St. Barts

Wondering what $67 million will buy you? Two oceanfront villas on an island, for starters.

By on August 13, 2017
Villa in St. Barts

Fringed by sandy white beaches and a coconut grove, Girasol offers resort-style living and prime oceanfront views in sunny St. Barts. Set on nearly 7.5 acres, the sprawling estate boasts 525 feet of private beachfront, two open-air villas (with a total of six bedrooms between them), and two swimming pools.

In the main residence, all three luxe bedrooms open to garden-style terraces lined with lush plants. (With more than 600 species of plants on the property, there’s no shortage of options.) Sporting a marble bath and wraparound terrace that overlooks the green grove, the master bedroom is a cut above the rest. And the lagoon-style plunge pool will make residents feel as if they’re staying at a five-star resort.

Built around another swimming pool, the Caribbean-style villa overlooks the bay and Turtle Island in the distance. Each of the three bedrooms features en suite lava-stone baths, and present throughout are Brazilian wood, fine artwork, and marble accents.

A wooden path dotted with native trees and plants leads to alfresco gazebos created for entertaining and dining. The grounds also include a caretaker’s cottage, a sundeck, gym facilities, and a beach barbecue station. The Caribbean estate can be yours for $67 million.

Girasol in St. Barts

Girasol in St. Barts.  Photo Credit: Pierre Carreau

