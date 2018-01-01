This Hamptons Horse Farm Can Be Yours for $40 Million

Riding into the sunset has never been easier thanks to Campbell Stables, a high-end horse farm in the Hamptons that has been listed for the very first time by current owner and shoe mogul Bob Campbell of BBC International. Made for horse lovers of all ages, the one-of-a-kind estate includes an equestrian center at 6 West Pond Drive and a residential parcel at 32 West Pond Drive in Bridgehampton. Equestrians will find everything they need at the nearly 18-acre equestrian complex—except maybe a little beer for their horses.

The verdant grounds include a 15,000-square-foot indoor ring with a vaulted ceiling, three outdoor rings, and one grass ring. An upstairs barn lounge overlooks the indoor ring so fans can cheer on riders, and the outdoor riding rings come with stands that serve a similar purpose. Lined with bright flowers, leafy trees, and manicured shrubs, the grounds provide a picturesque ride. Fourteen paddocks and 27 fully equipped 14-foot-by-14-foot stalls provide offer plenty of space for more than two dozen prized steeds. Two spacious tack rooms and multiple indoor and outdoor bathing stations guarantee that owners will have everything they need to take care of their horses.

Like other equestrian estates, the property includes plenty of lush pastures that give riders room to roam. There’s even space for a polo field, should the new owner decide they want to take up the sport. Additional amenities include staff quarters and onsite offices for owners, vets, and managers.

The residential component includes a nearly 1.5-acre residential lot (with permits in place for those who want to build a house) as well as a 2.6-acre agricultural reserve lot. Several well-heeled parties have already taken place at the swanky property, including the birthday party of Bruce Springsteen’s daughter.

The peaceful property has been listed by Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.