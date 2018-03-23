A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Most Expensive Property on the Market in Los Cabos

Stationed at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, Casa Noble is a 2.56-acre estate that embodies the best of Los Cabos. Set on 240 feet of beachfront overlooking the azure blue water, the gated property is the most expensive currently on the market in Cabo. “Casa Noble is a sprawling home located on a preeminent oceanfront lot that is truly one-of-a-kind in Mexico,” says Mauricio Umansky of the Agency, who has the listing alongside Bernando Mucino Koenig. “Having such an exquisite home of this caliber in this prime location is extremely unique, and the home itself boasts meticulous attention to detail and breathtaking views of the ocean.”

Designed as the ultimate party pad, the property has four homes, four infinity pools, and five guest casitas. “Casa Noble was once the home of Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and has been kept with historical integrity and renovated with impeccable taste,” says Koenig. An effortless mix of historic construction and new buildings, the estate has 23 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms spread out across 28,807 square feet of air-conditioned living space. Boasting a contemporary Spanish-hacienda-style aesthetic, the high-end hideaway displays endless walls of glass, intricate woodwork, and lush courtyards.

The main house has around 50 different colors of tiles that were sourced directly from Mexico. Several of the bathtubs were carved out of stone, and each door was hand-carved by local artisans. Palm trees and colorful flowers line the lush lawns overlooking the bright blue water, where whales and dolphins can occasionally be spotted.

Six separate dining areas, five kitchens (including two designed for catering), and three bars make it easy to entertain friends. Residents and guests alike can utilize the fitness facility, steam room, sauna, hot tubs, and tennis court. Those seeking a little more adventure can opt for paddleboards, Polaris off-road vehicles, or SUVs. From golfing to sport fishing to horseback riding, entertainment options abound in nearby Los Cabos.

The price for paradise is $50 million.