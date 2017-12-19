Enjoy a White Christmas at This Cozy Ski Chalet in Switzerland

If the weather outside is frightful, find refuge this holiday season in Chalet Verbier (price upon request), a 12-bedroom estate with panoramic views of Switzerland’s snowcapped mountains. Located in the heart of the alpine village of Verbier, the ski-in estate features two interlinked residences—Chalet Le Sittelle and Chalet Le Picotin—that can be used independently if desired. Surrounded by mountains, the estate provides convenient access to the Medran ski lift and town square, making it the perfect property for those who love skiing. CI Exclusive holds the listing for the winter wonderland.

Spread across three floors, Chalet Le Sittelle has eight bedrooms (including a master suite), a library, a reception room, a dining room, an entertainment room, an office, a kitchen, and an adjoining breakfast room. Lined from top to bottom in timber, the chalet displays all the charm of a cozy cabin—from exposed ceiling beams to built-in wood bookshelves. Traditional shutters and a stone-tiled roof give the chalet a timeless feel, while underfloor heating, hidden radiators, and a stone fireplace keep inhabitants warm. Balconies and walls of glass offer sweeping views of the mountains. Additional amenities include a wine cellar, a fitted ski room, a hammam, an exercise room, a lift to all floors, and direct access to the underground garage—a must-have for residents who want to forgo the frigid weather.

The independent but adjoining Chalet Le Picotin functions as an ideal guest house, complete with an open-concept living area, a kitchen, and four bedrooms.

Those who can brave the cold temperatures can visit the quaint village, which offers access to some of the best backcountry skiing in the world. (Come spring, there are miles of hiking trails for adventurous travelers to explore.)

With an estate as charming and cozy as this one, there’s only one thing left to do this winter: Sit back, and let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.