Contemporary Southern Style Comes to Life in This Charleston Penthouse

Rarely does the opportunity come along to own a signature penthouse in an emerging city like Charleston, South Carolina. Set atop the People’s Building, this gorgeous penthouse offers 8,363 square feet of unrivaled luxury living in a modern package—making it the perfect choice for homeowners searching for a serious dose of Southern charm.

Inside, the entertaining-focused layout includes a grand salon, living room, paneled formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, billiard room, and family room.

However, most of the owner’s time will likely be spent outdoors on the 3,169-square-foot rooftop terrace with 360-degree views of the entire city. Impeccable landscaping, lush gardening, and two outdoor dining spaces set the stage for unforgettable views of the Atlantic Ocean and historic city below.

The People’s Building was constructed in the early 1900s and retains plenty of that quintessential Southern charm and character. In this penthouse, the living room floor is made from Turkish limestone, and the other design touches are completed in soft tones to accentuate the relaxed nature of the historic building. Arched windows, French doors, soaring ceilings, and plenty of fireplaces give the space a sophisticated yet homey feel.

Spread across two levels, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse includes a 1,500-square-foot master suite and two additional guest suites on the second floor. Since a renovation and design update in the early 2000s, the home has hosted several high-profile parties and reflected the social, convivial nature of its current owners. The new owners will surely want to continue those traditions, as this one-of-a-kind property deserves to be shared with as many people as possible.

Entertaining options abound in the city, from emerging restaurants helmed by top chefs to a Wine + Food Festival that draws foodies near and far.

The posh penthouse is currently on sale through Hudson Phillips for $16.5 million.