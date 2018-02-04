Cheer on the Super Bowl from The Comfort of These Homes

The biggest game of the year for anyone who loves football (and creative commercials), Super Bowl LII will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots. If you can’t make it to Minneapolis to watch the game in person (and sample the best food in town while you’re there), throw the ultimate game day party in one of these haute homes.

Miami Beach, Florida

Designed by Italian architect Piero Lissoni, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach showcases 111 condos and 15 standalone villas. Invite your friends over for a spirited party at Villa Lissoni, a two-story model home that doubles as an entertainment mecca. The residence has a custom Boffi kitchen where you can prepare game-day snacks, a pull-down projector screen where you can cheer on your favorite team, and a landscaped backyard and barbecue where you can grill dinner for your guests. The residence, which also comes with a private infinity-edge pool, is on the market for $5.4 million.

Westlake Village, California

Film producer Thomas Tull’s SoCal estate has something for everyone: an organic farm, a lake, two swimming pools, a spa, and a photo studio. But for a Super Bowl experience like no other, you’ll want to head to the Dolby-certified 18-seat theater to watch the game on the big screen. Celebrate your team’s success (or cheer yourself up after its defeat) by checking out the basketball court, wine-tasting room, and massive outdoor fire pit made for entertaining.

New York City, New York

Invite your friends over to the tallest condominium in New York City (30 Park Place, which clocks in at an impressive 926 feet), to watch the game at this 78th-floor residence. Start out the day on the 4,000-square-foot terrace, where you can eat appetizers and mingle with friends underneath double-height loggias. Inside, the open-concept residence—which features sky-high ceilings, blue lacquered walls, and walls of glass—sets the stage for an epic viewing party. The unit is currently on the market for $29.5 million.