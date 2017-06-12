Chicago’s Newest Residential Skyscraper Will Feature Interiors by Kara Mann

Unit sales at 1000M—a 74-story condominium tower at 1000 South Michigan in Chicago—are expected to begin in the fall, with construction slated to begin next year. Designed by architect Helmut Jahn and located at the edge of Grant Park in downtown Chicago, the 832-foot-tall tower will be one of the tallest buildings in the city once completed. The eye-catching residential tower will house 323 condos and penthouses with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that overlook Lake Michigan, Grant Park, and the Loop.

Real estate developers Time Equities, JK Equities, and Oak Capitals have tapped Chicago native Kara Mann to design the interiors. Mann will use warm, natural materials like wood and marble to bring a sense of warmth and depth to the modern steel-and-glass building’s interiors. “I wanted the interiors to feel like a bridge between the city and the nature surrounding it, with views of the lake and park,” Mann says.

Kitchens will be outfitted with custom cabinetry and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; master suites will feature bathrooms with oversized showers and deep soaking tubs. Buyers can choose between three separate interior design packages available in a light, medium, or dark palette. “The light scheme includes white lacquer cabinets, with heavily veined white marble counter tops,” Mann says. “The medium scheme has bleached-white-oak stained cabinets and oyster-colored counters, and the dark scheme has ebonized cabinets and black marble veined with white.”

Mann will also design around 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities designed to foster a sense of community among residents. Owners will be within walking distance of Windy City attractions such as Millennium Park and the lakefront.