Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Lists Miami Home for $18 Million

Former Miami Heat basketball player Chris Bosh has listed his waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for $18 million. Built in 2009 and located at 6396 North Bay Road, the 12,368-square-foot manse has six bedrooms, eight baths, and three half baths. According to public records, Bosh bought the property in 2010 for $12.33 million.

Crisp, cool interiors are the name of the game in the two-story house, with white walls and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass giving the space an ultra-modern, uncluttered look. Sleek and sophisticated, the master suite includes an enormous walk-in closet, a deep soaking tub, double vanities, and a glass-enclosed shower—all framed by glass walls. The kitchen—which features white cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, and a center island that can double as a dining nook—will be a slam dunk for home chefs. Plus, the formal dining room is outfitted with giant glass windows so residents can enjoy dinner with a view.

Glass doors lead from the living room to an outdoor patio, which is made for dining and entertaining. Lined with palm trees, the lush backyard offers prime views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. An infinity swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, and a covered summer kitchen with a barbecue station and picnic table create the optimal waterfront retreat. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a cabana bath, and a dock.

Diane Liberman of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.