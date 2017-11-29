Classic Greek-Revival Townhouse in New York City Asks $28 Million

Located on a tree-lined street in Greenwich Village, 109 Waverly Place is a renovated Greek-Revival townhouse with nearly 8,300 square feet of interior living space. An elevator transports residents to all six floors of the eight-bedroom residence, which was modernized by Wayne Turett of Turett Collaborative along with preservationists who restored the original facade. High ceilings, radiant-heated floors, a skylit glass staircase, and glass walls create a light-drenched home.

Designed as the optimal entertaining space, the fully finished basement features a glass-enclosed, skylit swimming pool as well as a steam room, gym, and temperature-controlled wine cellar. The garden floor’s eat-in kitchen—outfitted with custom cabinets, a center island, and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances—opens to the landscaped terrace with an additional kitchen outside.

On the parlor floor, a grand foyer leads to a dining room and formal living room, with a bar and wood-burning fireplace.

Two en suite bedrooms and a multipurpose room—which can be used as a playroom, home office, or lounge—make up the fourth floor. Designed to be a luxurious retreat, the full-floor master suite offers a private terrace, windowed dressing room, and master bath with a soaking tub, glass-encased shower, and double sinks.

The sixth floor consists of two additional bedrooms as well as an extra room with a skylight, which is currently being used as an art studio. Finally, the rooftop deck, featuring a hot tub and outdoor seats, offers views of New York City attractions such as the Clock Tower and the Chrysler building.

Rachel Glazer of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing for the $28 million townhouse.