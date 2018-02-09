Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Property in Areas That Olympians Call Home

The opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Olympics kick off today in PyeongChang, South Korea, which means athletes from all around the world are ready to go for the gold in events ranging from skiing to ice skating. If watching the Olympics gets you fired up to train like a pro, consider purchasing a property in famous ski destinations where Olympians got their start. From Sun Valley to Steamboat Springs, the following properties are all deserving of a gold medal.

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

This year, Colorado is sending 35 athletes to South Korea’s Winter Olympics—which is more than any other state. And six of them hail from Steamboat Springs, a picturesque resort community with geothermal hot springs and snow-dusted mountains. With a population of around 12,700, the area offers a welcome change of pace from the busyness of city living as well as easy access to ski runs. Located less than 5 miles from Steamboat Ski Resort, the 5,700-square-foot modern mountain retreat at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has five bedrooms and six baths. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer views of the surrounding mountains, while 30-foot vaulted ceilings add grandeur to the open-concept oasis. Homeowners will have access to amenities at the Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club such as fly fishing, equestrian facilities, and concierge services. Currently under construction, the home is on track to be completed in October. It has been listed for $4.5 million.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Scores of Olympians have hailed from Sun Valley, including hockey player Hilary Knight and half-pipe snowboarder Chase Josey, who will both be representing the U.S.A. in PyeongChang. Known for its exceptional skiing at Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain, the scenic resort town is perfect for anyone who loves hitting the slopes. Sure to be a match made in heaven for those who love the great outdoors, Susie Q Ranch is a 537-acre working and recreational ranch with a 5,800-square-foot Western-style owner’s lodge. More than a mile of Silver Creek—a trout stream with a gravel bottom and undercut banks—snakes through the river-birch and cottonwood trees. The ranch has been listed for $9.25 million.

Sula, Montana

Located 15 minutes from Lost Trail Powder Mountain (where Olympic freestyle-moguls skier Bradley Wilson got his start), Rockin JN Ranch is a 545-acre expanse carpeted with majestic trees and golden grass. Surrounded by mountains and perched atop a ridge, the three-bedroom timber-frame house is spread across 5,800 square feet. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with Thermador appliances and a dumb waiter, while a stately stone fireplace serves as the centerpiece of the spacious living room. Large glass windows offer 360-degree views of the mountains. The property is currently on the market for $4.95 million.