Colorado Ranch Hits the Market for $100 Million

From the majestic Rocky Mountains to its many river canyons and lush national parks, Colorado plays host to some of the country’s most spectacular landscapes. This setting serves as the backdrop for Cross Mountain Ranch near Steamboat Springs in northwestern Colorado. Listed at $100 million, the ecologically diverse recreational and operating ranch boasts a staggering 224,050 acres—more than 56,050 acres deeded and 168,000 acres leased—including 20 miles of private river frontage.

Unique to the property are two separate ecosystems: Upper Ranch and Lower Ranch. A cornucopia of rivers and game as well as pine, spruce, and aspen trees, the Upper Ranch offers a vast array of outdoor activities like hiking and fishing. It is also home to a historic stagecoach stop at the foot of the 13,000-foot Pyramid Peak. The Lower Ranch, a livestock haven, has a carrying capacity of 10,000 sheep, 2,000 cows, and what could be the country’s largest elk herd. It also features vibrant meadowlands and pastures near the Yampa River.

At 11,000 square feet, the main lodge—which is designed as a quintessential mountain cabin with exposed log beams and arched windows—offers nine bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include an L.L. Bean–designed hunting lodge, barns, employee housing, and even a few shops. Whether you prefer kayaking, white-water rafting, hunting, fly fishing, or snowmobiling in the winter months, Cross Mountain Ranch has a little something for everyone.