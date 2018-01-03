This Contemporary Farmhouse Brings Rustic Charm to Los Angeles

In recent years, homeowners longing to escape L.A.’s most congested and gridlocked neighborhoods have found refuge in Mandeville Canyon, a woodsy stretch in Brentwood that offers a taste of country living in America’s second largest city. With only one way in and out via Sunset Boulevard, the canyon is more peaceful and private than many of the surrounding neighborhoods—which may be why Hollywood stars from Gwyneth Paltrow to Harrison Ford have put down roots in the community. Rolling canyons and tree-dotted streets create a country-like escape not far from cultural attractions like the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center.

In 2015, developer ANR Signature Collection purchased a 1970s English Tudor residence in the canyon and tapped architect Bobby Rees and interior designer Kishani Perera to turn the 6,000-square-foot home into a contemporary farmhouse. The multimillion-dollar renovation, which stripped the home down to its studs, added nearly 3,400 square feet of additional space, all-new plumbing and electrical systems, and a plethora of amenities. Built to maximize views of the lush green canyons, the 9,393-square-foot light-drenched home now holds seven bedrooms and eight baths.

Wide-plank French oak wood floors, wood-beamed ceilings, wrought iron doors, and a metal roof give the home a crisp, clean farmhouse feel. Marrying neutral colors with warm wood accents, the home features an open-concept layout that is ideal for family living and entertaining. Dual islands, wood cabinets, and Miele appliances add sophistication to the kitchen, while a home theatre, recreation room, and temperature-controlled wine cellar round out the entertainment options. Outfitted with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, the second-story master suite offers panoramic views of Los Angeles.

Cathedral-like walls of windows look out to the swimming pool and deck, which features a summer kitchen, barbecue station, and lounge area. The adjacent guest house has a separate entrance, kitchen, and bathroom—making it ideal for both short stays and extended visits. The home also includes a five-car garage where residents can park their prized automobiles.

The home is on the market for just under $12.5 million. Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.