Snap up a Stunning Contemporary Home in America’s Most Enviable Zip Code

Los Angeles is many things: bold, creative, and artistic. So it’s no surprise that many homes in the City of Angels follow the same template. Case in point: 1120 Loma Vista in Beverly Hills, Calif. Located in the lower Trousdale Estates section of the enviable 90210 zip code, the newly built home is a contemporary spectacle with vanishing glass walls that blend the lines between indoors and out-of-doors and rich wood accents that make it feel warm and inviting. Spread across 7,000 square feet, the haute home is outfitted with five bedrooms and seven baths.

An oversized pivot door ushers residents into a soaring hallway and great room with walnut ceilings, stone floors, and glass galore. Created for gourmands, the state-of-the-art Bulthaup kitchen offers stainless steel and stone countertops, Gaggenau appliances, and islands that double as breakfast bars. The open-concept dining area and 1,000-bottle wine room are located just steps away. Wood ceilings, a see-through glass fireplace, and direct access to the backyard infinity-edge swimming pool make the living room the ideal entertaining zone. Each of the four en suite bedrooms offer plenty of living space, while the master suite comes with a showroom closet and sliding glass walls that open to the pool deck.

An oasis in every sense of the word, the backyard includes a shower, yoga pavilion, and fire pit. Prepare dinner for friends at the alfresco Kalamazoo kitchen, or relax in one of the lounge areas that overlook the glittering skyline.

Entertaining options abound in the city: designer shops populate nearby Rodeo Drive, and a bevy of restaurants in downtown Los Angeles make it easy to see why the city has long been a culinary hub.

The home is currently on the market for just under $17 million. Mauricio Umansky and Rouja Koleva of the Agency hold the listing.