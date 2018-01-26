Waterfront White House on the Côte d’Azur Hits the Market for Over $10 Million

The South of France is many things: a picturesque oasis characterized by azure waters, a haven of historical architecture, a romantic destination that has inspired many an artist, and a damn good place to sip a glass of Bordeaux. Nestled within the pristine paradise of the French Riviera, this newly listed villa offers direct access to the popular tourist destination.

The recently renovated waterfront property is a portrait of angles and curves, with a handful of outdoor terraces and balconies jutting out from the crisp white façade. Spread across 2,690 square feet, the Art-Deco villa features five spacious bedrooms and five full baths. A vision in white, the home displays gleaming tile accents, an elevator, and an abundance of windows that flood the rooms with plenty of natural light. Contemporary fixtures and state-of-the-art appliances transform the kitchen into a culinary haven perfect for a casual meal or a nine-course dinner party.

A striking white spiral staircase leads to the rooftop, where residents and guests can admire panoramic views of the sea or sip champagne in the Jacuzzi. Those who are feeling a bit more adventurous can head into Old Town and peruse the local market for farm-fresh fruits and vegetables as well as an array of cheeses, olives, and meats that will make the perfect charcuterie tray.

The property comes with private beach access, a rare and unusual treat on the Cap d’Antibes. Renowned for its staggering views and lush landscape, the long and narrow promontory is a picturesque location to simply lounge by the water for a relaxing afternoon, go snorkeling, or take a light stroll down the coast. Not to be missed is the nearby town’s harbor, where a display of sailboats and superyachts mix with the surrounding old-world architecture.

The property is listed by Peter Illovsky of Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty for around $10.4 million.