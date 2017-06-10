Dean Martin’s Former Property Now Features a Modern Home Worthy of the Rat Pack

Entertainer Dean Martin rose to fame in the 1950s and ‘60s with hits such as That’s Amore, Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime, and Ain’t That a Kick in the Head? as well as for his involvement with the hard-partying Rat Pack, the renowned group of entertainers that also included Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford. In his later years, Martin resided in a posh Beverly Hills estate that was frequented by his famous friends. Though Martin’s former home has since been dismantled, a newly constructed spec mansion now occupying the site pays homage to the Rat Pack with a slew of glamorous amenities and entertaining options.

Perched above the canyons in the coveted Trousdale Estates neighborhood in Beverly Hills, the home features hints of mid-century modern architecture that recall the original structure as well as state-of-the-art amenities worthy of a modern dwelling. A 200-foot-long driveway leads to the ultra-modern, glass-walled home. A floating entryway surrounded by water features and stunning marble walls leads into the open-concept home. Spread across more than 10,000 square feet, the five-bedroom home features 12-foot ceilings, skylights, and walls of glass that blur the lines between inside and out-of-doors.

Outfitted with modern appliances and a large island, the gourmet kitchen is adjacent to a dining room with a striking glass wine cellar. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace serves as the focal point of the living room, and sliding glass doors lead to an outdoor oasis. In the backyard, amenities such as a pool, fire pit, deck with built-in seats and a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue, refrigerator, and beer tap make it easy for residents to host parties that would have made the original Rat Pack proud. The glamorous home is currently listed for $29.75 million. (Inquiries: Coldwell Banker. Jade Mills, 310.285.7508; coldwellbanker.com)