Linea Community Brings 14 Daring Desert Estates to Palm Springs

Located around 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, the burgeoning desert community of Palm Springs offers a reprieve for city dwellers looking for a simpler pace of life. Linea, a cutting-edge gated community in the heart of South Palm Canyons, is one of the hottest new developments in the area.

Designer Andrew Adler and architect Anthony Poon teamed up to create the private community’s minimalist homes. Inspired by Bauhaus, the 20th-century art movement, the Linea residences pay homage to the past while also bringing a touch of modernity to the estates. Adler and Poon built the residences with the intention of balancing the industrial with the creative in a way that showcases both sleek style and organic form.

The community will feature 14 open-air homes starting at $2.5 million, six of which are completed. One of the first to be finished, 3088 Linea Terrace is now on the market. This 4,789-square-foot abode includes three beds and three-and-a-half baths as well as an adjoining guest house with a bedroom and living area.

An all-white color palette sweeps through the modern marvel, with only the appliances, Bauhaus paintings, and simple yet stunning circular mirrors creating a variance in color. Sleek, polished, pearl-white tiles cover the main house’s floors, with modern gray-hued tiles adorning the guest house. One hundred feet of sliding glass walls frame mountain vistas to the west and south. Outside, a reflecting pool and a cabana complete with outdoor kitchen offer a place of retreat. The Palm Springs modern mecca is listed for $2.75 million. The rest of the residences are set to be finished by the end of 2018. (Inquiries: Rich Nolan, 760-297-2233.)