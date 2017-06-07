Discovery Channel Founder Lists 7,000-Acre Ranch for $149 Million

The remote ranch features a 22,000-square-foot home, an observatory, and more.

By on June 7, 2017
  View Gallery — 11   Photos

Related Articles

Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks has listed his nearly 7,000-acre West Creek Ranch for $149 million. The remote retreat, which straddles the border of Colorado and Utah, is surrounded by seemingly endless red-rock canyons and cliffs. If the ranch sells for its asking price, it would set a record in the region.

Spread across more than 22,000 square feet, the Southwestern-style main residence includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The four-level home also features a great room, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, theater, art studio, gym, game room, and study. Outside, blue skies kiss red rocks near a sizable swimming pool, and more than 3,500 square feet of covered verandahs provide plenty of space for entertaining. An observatory with a rotating copper dome looks to the star-speckled heavens.

The Hendricks family purchased West Creek Ranch in 1995, adding adjacent plots of land over the years to protect the region’s wildlife and natural habitats. More than 4,000 acres have been placed in a permanent conservation with the Nature Conservancy; no new roads or structures can be built on this stretch of land to safeguard the wildlife sanctuary. Future residents will be able to pass their days hiking, horseback riding, biking, or fishing—all while soaking up the spirit of the Wild West.

 

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad