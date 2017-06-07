Discovery Channel Founder Lists 7,000-Acre Ranch for $149 Million

Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks has listed his nearly 7,000-acre West Creek Ranch for $149 million. The remote retreat, which straddles the border of Colorado and Utah, is surrounded by seemingly endless red-rock canyons and cliffs. If the ranch sells for its asking price, it would set a record in the region.

Spread across more than 22,000 square feet, the Southwestern-style main residence includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The four-level home also features a great room, formal dining room, chef’s kitchen, theater, art studio, gym, game room, and study. Outside, blue skies kiss red rocks near a sizable swimming pool, and more than 3,500 square feet of covered verandahs provide plenty of space for entertaining. An observatory with a rotating copper dome looks to the star-speckled heavens.

The Hendricks family purchased West Creek Ranch in 1995, adding adjacent plots of land over the years to protect the region’s wildlife and natural habitats. More than 4,000 acres have been placed in a permanent conservation with the Nature Conservancy; no new roads or structures can be built on this stretch of land to safeguard the wildlife sanctuary. Future residents will be able to pass their days hiking, horseback riding, biking, or fishing—all while soaking up the spirit of the Wild West.