Does the Origami House Have the Best Views in Los Angeles?

Situated on a promontory above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, the Origami House gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “million-dollar views.” Thanks to its coveted vantage point and south-facing walls of glass, the 7,000-square-foot home offers views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Designed by the award-winning firm Belzberg Architects and developed by Patrick Fogarty, the haute building displays an angular design, clean lines, and intersecting walls of glass.

The two-story home is outfitted with five bedrooms—including a 1,200-square-foot master suite that is perched over the pool deck below and a to-die-for deep soaking tub—and five-and-a-half baths. A floating staircase leads to the second floor, where all the guest suites are equipped with private balconies. Downstairs, the basement has a backlit, glass-encased wine-tasting room with space for up to 750 bottles and a 12-person screening room with a built-in wet bar and plush seats.

Throughout the home, 11-foot ceilings, Carrara marble, exposed steel columns, and white oak floors and stairs create a modern look, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass frame the open-concept living spaces. Fish sculptures designed by Paul Amey add a touch of whimsy to the residence, and frameless glass doors offer uninterrupted views of the city. In the gourmet kitchen, Miele appliances, Tom Dixon lights, and a 14-foot island create a space that is both fashionable and functional. The sophisticated home also includes a gym, space for up to six cars, and a 24/7 surveillance system that monitors the entire property.

Retractable glass walls lead outside to an infinity swimming pool and hot tub that seemingly float above the Sunset Strip. The fully furnished home, which caught our eye last year because of its illuminating use of glass, has been relisted by Patrick Fogarty and Tyrone McKillen for $15.9 million.