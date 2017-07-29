Build Your Wildest Dream Home on West Virginia’s Glamorous Golf Course Resort

Set at the base of the Allegheny Mountains—resplendent in its canted peaks and verdant forests—you’ll find the Greenbrier National Historic Landmark, which has been providing a glamorous lifestyle for members since its inception in 1778.

That’s the setting for the golf course homes at Greenbrier Sporting Club in West Virginia—which some would say is the very epitome of country grandeur. The resort sits on an impressive 11,000 acres with innumerable activities like off-road driving in a UTV, falconry, horse-back riding, hiking, canopy tours, golfing, kayaking and the list continues. You might call it the ultimate playground for families though it simultaneously appeals to a wide range of demographics looking for a unique living or vacation experience.

Greenbrier currently has 28 new sites available for purchase as well as resale homes and plots of land across the property in distinct areas from the pristine fairway to the babbling creeks. The main resort is outfitted by the acclaimed interior design firm Dorothy Draper with architecture and decor influenced by the surrounding natural environment evoking a rustic and provincial feel. Across the resort are cottages, chateaus, and modern estates with wooden beams, stonework, vaulted ceilings, and ample living space heightened by thoughtful integration of the mountainous landscape.

The dense forestry of West Virginia surrounds the neighborhoods with wooded seclusion creating cozy abodes with ample privacy. The new home sites are built on .35 acres to eight acres and can be purchased for a minimum of $300,000 with completed homes being sold up to $6 million. New buyers can take their time to craft a dream oasis, utilizing the substantial list of architects, builders, and landscape designers along with local interior designers that have been pre-approved by the board at Greenbrier.

Aside from the confines of the neighborhood’s development regulations and keeping to the design aesthetic they assure there are no limitations to how lavish a residence can be. Home theatres, wine cellars, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, stone terraces, copper roofing, stately fireplaces, exposed beams, and Mahogany flooring are among the palette to choose from. On average, owners can build their home within about 12-15 months working closely with the designers to execute their vision.

For new buyers, a one-time equity membership is $120,000, with annual dues around $16,500 which are paid at the beginning of the year. The annual community association fee of $2,850 covers 24-hour security, road maintenance, and landscaping in each neighborhood. Upon immediate purchase of a home or site owners become members of the Greenbrier Sporting Club, giving them exclusive access to the members-only golf course and the resort’s mineral spa, equestrian center, lodges, restaurants and a plethora of other amenities.