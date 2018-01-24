// RR One

Inside a $42 Million Miami Penthouse Designed by Carlos Ott

The 11,500-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, a living green wall, and more.

Carlos Ott Penthouse at Echo Brickell in Miami

Currently undergoing closings, Echo Brickell features 180 sky palaces that overlook Biscayne Bay—but none of the units are generating quite as much buzz as the Carlos Ott penthouse, an 11,500-square-foot residence located on the top two floors of the development. Designed by Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott, the mesmerizing masterpiece will house four bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, and private staff quarters.

Developer PMG and joint developer partner JDS Development recently released new images of the ultramodern abode, which reveal tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass silhouetted by the brilliant blue water beyond. Before moving in, buyers will have a personal consultation with Ott to customize the residence as desired with bespoke finishes, stones, and furnishings.

Carlos Ott Penthouse at Echo Brickell in Miami

Kitchen  Photo Credit: Courtesy

Designed to wow, the palatial penthouse is outfitted with a secluded sky garden, a summer kitchen, an outdoor fireplace, a custom wine cellar that can hold up to 500 bottles, and an indoor swimming pool with a verdant living green wall—a unique design trend that has been making its way across the United States. The chef-grade, eat-in kitchen displays Poliform kitchen cabinets, a large island, and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, while a formal dining room opens to an outdoor dining area that overlooks the water. The striking master suite features his-and-her walk-in closets, a midnight bar, a fireplace, and a bath with an elevated deep soaking tub. The residence also has a private elevator, a floating glass staircase, and biometric security features.

Residents will have access to building amenities, including a vanishing-edge swimming pool that overlooks Biscayne Bay, a fitness center, a sunbathing deck, and a health club and spa.

Compass Florida holds the exclusive listing for the penthouse, which is currently on the market for $42 million. Agent Lourdes Guiterrez will serve as point person for the property and can set up tours for interested parties.

Carlos Ott Penthouse at Echo Brickell in Miami

Indoor Swimming Pool and Living Green Wall  Photo Credit: Courtesy

