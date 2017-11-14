Embrace Island Living with These Residences on Ambergris Caye in Belize

Spend five minutes on Ambergris Caye (the largest island in Belize) and you’ll see why the Caribbean destination is often considered one of the best vacation spots in Central America: Swatches of white-sand beaches abound, crystal-clear waters stretch on for as far as the eye can see, and weather is almost perpetually sunny and warm. Situated within a 60-acre private reserve, Mahogany Bay Village features a 205-key hotel that opens next month, a marina, restaurants, shops, and—for those who want to put down roots in paradise—private residences.

The studio to five-bedroom cottages, townhomes, and single-family homes range from 1,246 to 2,740 square feet. Beth Clifford, the real estate developer behind the resort and residential community, used Belizean hardwood, hand-blocked fabrics, porches, and high ceilings in the homes to pay homage to the country’s British Colonial heritage. All the units come fully furnished.

The two- to five-bedroom single-family homes are equipped with full-length porches, and individuals who buy one of those listings can purchase a boat slip for $20,000 or add a swimming pool. Like other resort residences, the units can be placed in a rental program when owners are out of town.

San Pedro, the island’s small fishing village, is just 1.5 miles away from the residential community—giving residents an authentic taste of Belize’s colorful wood cottages, dive bars, and seafood restaurants. Other island excursions await nearby.

Current prices range from $219,900 to $795,900. Perhaps the best news for those thinking about buying a home in Belize: Christie’s International Real Estate ranked Belize as one of the top places to buy real estate in 2017.