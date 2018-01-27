This Oceanfront Oasis Comes with a $2.5 Million Poolside Cabana Designed by Fendi

Situated between Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the Estates at Acqualina will consist of two residential towers that are set to bring 245 oceanfront residences to the Sunshine State. The cream of the crop will be two double-story penthouses and two-single family homes—one of which has just been released to the market.

Located on the ground floor of Via Acqualina 777, Casa d’Oro is a single-family, two-story home that will hold six beds and seven-and-a-half baths. A spacious private foyer and 10-foot-tall double doors lead into the modern, sundrenched oasis. The 8,870-square-foot haven boasts brilliant blue ocean views throughout thanks to floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Marble and wood floors add an elegant touch to the estate and pair perfectly with the onyx walls located in the master baths. Leather and suede finishes add a playful look to the oversized his-and-hers dressing rooms. Decked out in crisp whites and marble floors, the master suite comes with a sitting area and outdoor terrace that overlooks the water.

Outside, the 2,375-square-foot garden terrace sports a summer kitchen, a sauna, and a private swimming pool—a rarity for residential buildings. The property also features a $2.5 million poolside cabana designed by Fendi with a two-car garage. A separate air-conditioned garage has space for four additional cars, and it comes with a private elevator that offers access to the home for added convenience.

Residents will have access to private amenities such as a spa, fitness center, ice skating rink, golf simulator, bowling alley, and a Wall Street Trader’s Club. Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld will be designing the lobbies in the two residential towers, marking the designer’s first ever interior design project in the United States.

Construction for the seaside residence is on track to be completed in 2020. It is currently listed for $19.95 million.