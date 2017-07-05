// RR One

Experience Tribeca at New Heights in This $65 Million Duplex Penthouse

The penthouse features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four terraces, and three balconies.

By on July 5, 2017
56 Leonard Duplex Penthouse

New York City’s historic Tribeca neighborhood has been reimagined for modern homeowners with the construction of 56 Leonard, a 145-unit stacked glass structure designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog and de Meuron. Penthouses 53 and 54, which take up the 53rd and 54th floors of the building, have been listed together as a duplex abode for $65 million.

Spread across nearly 12,000 square feet, the two-story duplex penthouse offers eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Truly embodying the alfresco layout, the residence features 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that overlook the cityscape. Both penthouses provide direct entry and private elevator access for prime seclusion and escape.

Inviting white oak doors and Appalachian solid white oak flooring create a resplendent look throughout. Custom-designed Herzog and de Meuron grand islands and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances occupy the kitchens, while freestanding wood-burning fireplaces add a homey touch to the living spaces. With four terraces and three balconies, the penthouses offer stunning panoramic views of the city along the Hudson and East Rivers.

The 60-story structure offers plenty of onsite amenities, including a 75-foot lap pool and 25-seat theater. The penthouses can also be purchased separately for $35 million and $30 million. (Inquiries: Toni Haber, 917-543-1999.)

Duplex Penthouse at 56 Leonard

ad