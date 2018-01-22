// RR One

This $10.8 Million Modern Farmhouse Estate Can Be Yours in Napa Valley

The 12-acre estate has a 6,000-square-foot home, a guest house, and six acres of Chardonnay vines.

Oak Ranch Estate in Napa
Surrounded by vineyards and oak trees as far as the eye can see, Oak Ranch is one of Napa’s most breathtaking properties. Detailed and furnished by Napa-based design duo Hurley & Hafen, this gorgeous turnkey estate is located in the heart of a 3,000-acre vineyard—and it offers six acres of Chardonnay vines available for production. Finished in 2017, the picturesque property includes a 6,000-square-foot primary residence and a 1,200-square-foot guest house, with the potential to add another two-bedroom guest house.

The main house consists of three bedrooms, with each outfitted with its own en suite bathroom and private patio. A media room, a game room with a billiard table, a built-in wet bar and fridge, and a gym—not to mention an in-ground pool—all make for easy entertaining. Quartz and stainless-steel countertops, Miele appliances, and custom Italian cabinetry by Varenna and Poliform are just a few of the sleek amenities found in the kitchen. A remote-controlled gas fireplace and an Italian chandelier are featured prominently in the outdoor dining area, which overlooks the rolling hills, pond, and vineyards.

The steel-framed guest house, which seemingly floats on the hillside, comes equipped with a full kitchen, en suite bedrooms with private patios, and 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal views. Pocket doors in the living, dining, and family rooms and foyer open the home up to the outdoors. “We wanted to create a single living space that totally opened up to the outside . . . eliminating the need for separate indoor and outdoor living areas,” says John Hurley, co-owner of Hurley & Hafen. A massive rear veranda provides gorgeous valley and vineyard vistas.

The tranquil estate is less than an hour from downtown San Francisco and not far from a wealth of high-end dining establishments. Hillary Ryan of Pacific Union holds the listing for the $10.8 million estate.

ad