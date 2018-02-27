Buy a Picturesque Farm in the Heart of Tuscany

Located in Casole d’Elsa in the heart of Tuscany, Castello di Casole is a 4,200-acre resort made up of rolling green hills and lush fields that extend as far as the eye can see. The grounds also feature an exquisite boutique hotel, 88 acres of vineyards, and 25 acres of olive groves. Timbers Resorts, which has managed the pristine property since 2005, prides itself on preserving the vibrancy and style of Tuscany by using traditional materials such as wood beams, high archways, ceramic tile, and terra-cotta in the resort rooms and villas. The property recently released two new farm sites for owners who want to purchase a property in the Italian countryside.

Situated on 120 acres with panoramic views, Farm Le Balze offers owners the rare opportunity to build a residential farmhouse in Tuscany. The lot comes with the potential to build a 6,000-square-foot farm property made up of a main residence and a guest house with a garage. In addition, buyers will have the option to build an infinity swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen with pizza forno ovens to create a picturesque outdoor entertaining area.

Positioned on 154 acres, Farm San Gaetano is home to vineyards, olive groves, and fruit orchards. Homeowners will be able to restore the farmhouse ruins to protect the authentic Tuscan influences (think barrel-vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls) while adding modern amenities such as a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen.

Owners of both properties will even have the option to produce their own wine and olive oil right in their backyard.

The farm sites allow residents to feel completely at home in nature while also having access to the amenities of Hotel Castello di Casole. Castello di Casole’s prime location is 45 minutes from Florence and 20 minutes from Siena. Prices for the peaceful country retreats start at around $7.35 million.