Film Producer Thomas Tull Lists SoCal Estate for $85 Million

Businessman and film producer Thomas Tull, who has produced or financed multiple Hollywood hits, including the Dark Knight trilogy, 300, and Jurassic World, has listed his 33-acre estate at 3970 Victoria Lane in Westlake Village, Calif., for $85 million. After purchasing the compound, Tull (who is also a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team) and his wife, Alba, reimagined the existing homes from the ground up, adding additional space and modern amenities to create an out-of-this-world estate. In total, there are 12 bedrooms and 18 full baths spread out across four separate homes.

The estate is anchored by a 32,000-square-foot main house with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains. Tall ceilings, chandeliers, ornately carved fireplaces, and rich wood and stone accents give the home a stately and sophisticated feel. Film buffs will be drawn to the Dolby-certified 18-seat theater, while oenophiles will appreciate the formal wine-tasting room. Spread across 5,000 square feet, the sumptuous master suite shows off massive walk-in closets, his-and-her baths, and a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace.

Perfect for anyone who loves a day at the spa, the 2,600-square-foot pool house is equipped with a one-of-a-kind day spa with a Himalayan salt room, sauna, and tanning room. The estate also includes an 11,000-square-foot guest house and a 4,200-square-foot ranch house.

Though the estate is located less than 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world thanks to its peaceful surroundings. Encircled by mountains and lush trees, the estate boasts a quarter-acre lake stocked with three kinds of fish, four cascading pools inspired by Monet’s gardens in France, two swimming pools, and a five-acre organic garden with a 1,500-square-foot glass greenhouse. Cobblestone pathways lead across the well-manicured grounds, and a built-in fire pit overlooks the main swimming pool. Residents will have every imaginable amenity at their fingertips, from a photo studio to a playground to a basketball court.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX holds the listing for the estate.