// RR One

Film Producer Thomas Tull Lists SoCal Estate for $85 Million

The 33-acre estate has four homes, an organic farm, two swimming pools, and a lake.

By on January 19, 2018
Thomas Tull Estate in Westlake, California
  View Gallery — 29   Photos

Related Articles

Businessman and film producer Thomas Tull, who has produced or financed multiple Hollywood hits, including the Dark Knight trilogy, 300, and Jurassic World, has listed his 33-acre estate at 3970 Victoria Lane in Westlake Village, Calif., for $85 million. After purchasing the compound, Tull (who is also a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team) and his wife, Alba, reimagined the existing homes from the ground up, adding additional space and modern amenities to create an out-of-this-world estate. In total, there are 12 bedrooms and 18 full baths spread out across four separate homes.

The estate is anchored by a 32,000-square-foot main house with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains. Tall ceilings, chandeliers, ornately carved fireplaces, and rich wood and stone accents give the home a stately and sophisticated feel. Film buffs will be drawn to the Dolby-certified 18-seat theater, while oenophiles will appreciate the formal wine-tasting room. Spread across 5,000 square feet, the sumptuous master suite shows off massive walk-in closets, his-and-her baths, and a covered loggia with an outdoor fireplace.

Perfect for anyone who loves a day at the spa, the 2,600-square-foot pool house is equipped with a one-of-a-kind day spa with a Himalayan salt room, sauna, and tanning room. The estate also includes an 11,000-square-foot guest house and a 4,200-square-foot ranch house.

Though the estate is located less than 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world thanks to its peaceful surroundings. Encircled by mountains and lush trees, the estate boasts a quarter-acre lake stocked with three kinds of fish, four cascading pools inspired by Monet’s gardens in France, two swimming pools, and a five-acre organic garden with a 1,500-square-foot glass greenhouse. Cobblestone pathways lead across the well-manicured grounds, and a built-in fire pit overlooks the main swimming pool. Residents will have every imaginable amenity at their fingertips, from a photo studio to a playground to a basketball court.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX holds the listing for the estate.

More Homes for Sale

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad