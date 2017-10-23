// RR One

Five-Star Resort Residences Take Root in Los Cabos

Five-star resort brands such as Montage and Four Seasons are introducing ritzy residences.

By on October 23, 2017
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort,

Despite a category 4 hurricane 3 years ago that flattened many structures, Los Cabos, located on the tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, is experiencing an explosion of ultra-luxury-home construction. Many of the new projects are hotel-based residences that offer owners not only valuable property but also extensive round-the-clock resort services. Among the newest offerings is a collection of 30 private residences from Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, one of the best-known luxury resorts in the region. Homes will boast authentic Mexican design, private infinity pools, 24-hour butler service, and rooftop putting greens.

Penthouses are priced at $7 million and include 9,000 square feet of indoor/ outdoor living space with views of the Sea of Cortez from 3,600-square-foot rooftop terraces.

Other five-star resort brands are also introducing residential projects. In 2018, for instance, Four Seasons will unveil its Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Located on 2 miles of beach, the enclave will eventually comprise 145 residences set amid a Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed 18-hole golf course. Homes will range from $1.5 million to $20 million. Ritz-Carlton will offer 27 four- and five-bedroom homes adjacent to its new Reserve hotel, which opens in early 2018; there, prices start at $4.1 million. And the Montage hotel group is developing its Residences Los Cabos, also expected to open in early 2018. Whole-ownership residences will start at $2.7 million.

Montage Residences Los Cabos

Montage Residences Los Cabos aerial view  Photo: Courtesy

Several factors fuel the boom in Los Cabos, with the region’s ease of access at the top of the list—especially for West Coast residents. Here, the 2-hour direct flights to sugar-sand beachfronts oftentimes trump the 6-hour jaunt to the Hawaiian Islands, which have long been a favorite beach-home mecca. “For the same reason tourism has boomed and hotel development has responded, the luxury-home market is now experiencing impressive growth, as investors have decided Los Cabos is ideal for second homes, vacationing, investing, and retiring,” says Vanessa Fukunaga, president and owner of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, which has had its most active first quarter on record, posting an increase of 100 percent in sales volume over the same period in 2016.

