Floating House in Naples, Florida Lists for $9.75 Million

Cantilevered over a private freshwater lake, 2211 South Winds Drive in Naples, Fla., is an ultramodern home that lends a whole new meaning to the concept of waterfront living. Supported by more than 280 pilings, the 10,300-square-foot residence appears to float over 200 feet of water frontage. Designed by architect Gerald Yurk and completed in 2017, the residence features contemporary architecture complemented by floating walls that hover half an inch above the floors, creating recessed shadow lines.

Four bedrooms, an office, and four full baths make up the home. Every room offers water views, and the living room uses 30-foot ceilings and walls of glass to bring in plenty of natural light. Bespoke European furnishings, including Spanish porcelain wall tiles and Italian magnetic doors, give the home a one-of-a-kind feel. Furnished by Lime International Décor, the home’s aesthetic is both warm and approachable. “The seamlessness of the design creates an airy appeal; you get a sense of openness,” says designer Tara M. Bates. “The huge walls of glass add a distinctive, ever-changing light to the home, with the backdrop of the lake.” A 10-foot, double-sided gas fireplace with a programmable LED crystal interior and a 3,500-square-foot deck with 190 feet of frameless glass railings are just two of the home’s unique amenities.

Outside, a 50-foot lap pool, a boat dock, and an outdoor living space with a kitchen, grill, and fireplace allow residents to entertain scores of guests. The area is a sanctuary for some of Florida’s nesting birds and turtles, making it perfect for anyone who loves nature.

“Engineered to cantilever over its own private lake, the home truly feels like it floats, with water views glistening from every room,” says listing agent James W. Bates of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “An incredible feat of engineering and precise, painstaking design, the home encompasses the very latest styles in modern international products. Clean and minimalist, the home’s detail is discreet yet exceptional.”

The waterfront wonder is currently listed for $9.75 million.